George and Amal Clooney spotted in Saint-Tropez looking as in love as ever

When it comes to ultimate couple goals, George and Amal Clooney are in a league of their own. The iconic pair, who exchanged vows in a breathtaking ceremony in Venice back in September 2014, continue to inspire with their timeless love story. George and Amal Clooney were recently spotted on a romantic getaway in the picturesque coastal town of Saint Tropez, radiating the same love and connection they shared a decade ago on their wedding day.

This past week, the renowned human rights lawyer and the Hollywood icon were seen soaking up the charm of the French Riviera. They enjoyed the picturesque and breathtaking ocean views and a relaxed lunch with friends at the chic La Cabane Bambou on Pampelonne Beach.

The power couple radiated their closeness and chemistry at the restaurant. Seated across from friends, they exchanged warm smiles and laughter, with George lovingly wrapping his arm around his elegant and captivating wife.

Amal, known for her impeccable and elegant style, looked effortlessly stunning and perfectly dressed for the occasion. She wore a vibrant multi-patterned sundress from Stella McCartney's 2015 Resort Collection, featuring an asymmetrical cut and a chic blue cutout top.

To complete her look, Amal accessorized with oversized brown square cat-eye sunglasses, a chic black leather bracelet bag, and beige criss-cross sandals, adding the perfect finishing touches to her end of summer look.

George Clooney, on the other hand, kept it effortlessly simple with a classic combination of beige khakis and a black polo, showing that an understated style can still look good.

According to People.com, George once shared his thoughts on their contrasting styles, saying, “The funny thing is, from the first day I met Amal, you could see that she has her own sense of style. She doesn’t have a stylist; she has clothes that she loves to wear, and she knows exactly what they are.” He also humorously admitted that fashion isn’t his strong suit: “Sometimes Amal looks at me confused about my sense of style,” he adds. “There are times when she says, ‘Are you going to wear a tequila T-shirt again?’”

The couple, who celebrated their 10th anniversary earlier this year, continues to be a shining example of Hollywood glamour. While they are very private about their children, George and Amal Clooney remain a couple many aspire to emulate. Clooney has often shared his admiration for his wife. In a 2015 Entertainment Tonight interview, he said, "She's an amazing human being. And she's caring. And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I've ever met. And she's got a great sense of humor. There's a number of reasons why."

Amal, in turn, has expressed her joy about their relationship and family life. In a 2022 Time interview, she said, “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance.”