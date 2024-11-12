Bella Hadid's latest bikini moments amid cowboy romance with Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid is all about the Western aesthetic amid her romance with Adan Banuelos and her passion for horses. The supermodel has been making headlines as she continues to balance her work commitments in the fashion industry and spending some quality time in Texas doing what she loves.

After a busy year, Bella decided to take some time to relax by the beach. She documented her latest trip to Dubai, taking a break from the cowboy boots and embracing the warm temperatures. The supermodel was also in Dubai for a special appearance of her skincare line Orebella.

© BellaHadid/Instagram

Bella looked stunning in a black bikini and a gold necklace, showing off her toned abs while watching the sunset. She also wore a blue and white gingham print bikini set and gold hoop earrings, posing for a selfie after taking a swim in the ocean.

© BellaHadid/Instagram

And while Bella was only in Dubai for 48 hours, she had a lot of fun with her inner circle, eating delicious traditional dishes and making the most of her stay.

© BellaHadid/Instagram

Her relationship with Adan Banuelos:

The 34-year-old Texas rodeo star recently talked about his romance with the supermodel. "We met at a horse show," he said to the Along for the Ride with Andrea Fappani podcast. "It went in a positive direction. She puts up with me and she loves me and I'm head over heels for her."

"I think she deserves the best and I'm trying to get my business and my life and my time, get it all to where I can share that with her. She loves horses," he added.

The pair have been open about their relationship, with Bella sharing their special moments on social media. "I am so proud of you and all that you do. I see you and how hard you work every day," the supermodel wrote in September.