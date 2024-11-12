Coco Gauff celebrates WTA Finals tournament win with a date with her grandma

Coco Gauff is celebrating a stunning professional year with one of the people she loves the most. In an Instagram story, Gauff shared a photo alongside her grandmother, with the two going on a date to celebrate her return home and her WTA Finals win.

© @cocogauff Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Gauff shared a photo of the sweet moment on her Instagram stories, revealing to her followers that one of the thing she was looking forward to the most was some seafood boil.

"seafood date with ma gma," she wrote over the image, which showed her grandmother smiling brightly as she tied a bib to her neck and got ready to eat some crab.

"loll after being overseas and in season all I wanted was a seafood boil," Gauff continued, adding a crying emoji. "and I'm hitting up wing stop tmmrw best believe," she concluded, letting her fans know that she was treating herself to some of her favorite foods now that the tennis season is over and she has a break coming up.

© Katelyn Mulcahy Coco Gauff after winning the WTA Finals

Gauff concludes her 2024 season with her head held high

Gauff is coming off of an intense season yet one that was ultimately successful for her, where she closed out the year with three trophies and a record of 54-17.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs," she said in an interview with The Associated Press. "At moments, it felt great. At other moments, it felt awful. Basically, a typical year on tour."

She shared some photos of her WTA Finals win on Instagram, referencing the Tyler the Creator song "Thought I Was Dead," which features the lyrics, "You ain't Coco Gauff" and was released recently.

"Tyler tried to tell ya’ll," she wrote. "In all seriousness, I’m so grateful for all the support the last few weeks. Getting to win the last tournament of the season and it also being my second biggest title of my career so far is insane."

Her WTA Finals win makes her the youngest champion in the tournament since Sharapova won it in 2004, back when she was a teenager.