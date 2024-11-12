Paris Hilton celebrates her daughter London Marilyn's first birthday

Paris Hilton is overjoyed as she celebrates her daughter London Marilyn's first birthday! On Monday, Nov. 11, the iconic reality star and DJ, now 43, took to Instagram to commemorate the special day by sharing a heartwarming collection of photos showcasing her happiest moments with her baby girl. "One year ago today, an icon was born ✨💖," Hilton, who shares London with husband Carter Reum, captioned the post.

"My beautiful Baby London, you've brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed 🥹." The affectionate message continued, "All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms 🥰. Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest blessing, and I can't wait for all the magical memories we'll continue to make together.💫 #BabyLondon."

In the first slide, Hilton shared a sweet image of London resting on a blanket during a family vacation, with her mom leaning in to kiss her little hand. The post radiated love and gratitude, celebrating the joy Hilton feels as a mother. A second post shows London's big birthday party. "Celebrating London’s first trip around the sun in Slivingland! 🌟✨ From magical tea parties to the cutest little cake smash, it was a Wonderland of love, laughter, and memories with family and friends 🫖🥰 Phoenix was the sweetest big brother, and we all felt the magic seeing our little London so loved! 💖👑 Here’s to a lifetime of adventures, my best girl. 💕 #LondonInSlivingland #FirstBirthday," the happy mom wrote.

Paris has also been opening up about her friendships and personal life over the past few months. In an August TalkShopLive interview with journalist Naz Perez, she shared that her longtime friend Britney Spears frequently visits her home. "She loves visiting the babies. She just loves kids so much," Hilton said, mentioning her two children, Phoenix and London. Spears even has dance parties with Phoenix, adding to the fun family atmosphere.

© Instagram Paris Hilton and her baby daughter London Hilton

On top of her family celebrations, Hilton is gearing up for a major milestone in her career—the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life. Paris and her best friend, Nicole Richie, are reuniting for a special on Peacock in December 2024 to celebrate the show's legacy. "We came up with this all on our own, and it is such a fun concept," Hilton shared, revealing that they traveled back to Arkansas to reconnect with the people they met two decades ago. "I have not laughed this hard in a very long time," she said, adding, "We're having the best time ever together."

© Kristina Bumphrey Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Excited about this new chapter and celebrating her lifelong bond with Richie, Hilton shared with E! News, "Nicole has been my best friend since we're 2 years old, every memory that I have is with her.""Simple Life is such a special show," continued Hilton. "And this is just going to be so iconic and I can't wait for fans to see."