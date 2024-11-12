Elon Musk responds to SNL alum Chloe Fineman who said he made her cry

Elon Musk has acknowledged some new claims. The CEO of Tesla shared a statement on X after a TikTok video shared by Chloe Fineman went viral, revealing that Musk made her cry back in 2021 when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

© Sean Zanni Chloe Fineman at the WWD Honors

Fineman shared the story on TikTok and later took it down. In the clip, she revealed that Musk made her cry after he criticized one of her skits, which ultimately ended up being featured on the show.

“I’m gonna come out and say, at long last, that I’m the cast member that he made cry and he’s the host that made someone cry,” she said.

"You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing a sketch, I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny.'"

© Samuel Corum Elon Musk hosted SNL in 2021

"I waited for you to be like, 'Haha, JK.' No. Then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page, being like, 'I didn't laugh once. Not one time.'"

“I actually had a really good time, and I thought you were really funny in it," said Fineman, addressing Musk directly.

Musk shared his response to the video earlier today, in an X post. "Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried," he wrote.

Musk's relationship to SNL

Musk appeared in an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2021. The episode was generally slammed by critics, who claimed Musk was awkward, not funny, and a controversial figure to be featured on the show.

Since then, Musk has been critical of SNL on social media, writing various posts about it on X.

"SNL has become so woke," he wrote in 2023.

“SNL is so rarely funny these days,” he wrote in 2022.

