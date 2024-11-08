Rosie Perez spills the tea on Madonna and Tupac's secret relationship

Rosie Perez is sharing some amazing gossip. In a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Perez opened up about Madonna and Tupac Shakur's relationship, which has been heavily guarded and the source of much intrigue. Perez shared some of the details of the moment Madonna and Shakur first met.

© NBC Rosie Perez at 'The Tonight Show'

Perez shared the story of how Shakur was her date at the 1993 Soul Train Music Awards. The two went as friends, with the goal of making Perez's original date jealous.

“He said, ‘You know what, I’m gonna go with you, we’re gonna walk up in there, we’re gonna act like we’re on a date, and he’s going to die,'” shared Perez.

Perez shared that, while at the show, Madonna approached her and asked about the nature of her relationship with Shakur. “She was there and she came up to me and she was like, ‘Yo, what’s up? Y’all are together?'” said Perez.

"And I said, ‘No.’ She goes, ‘Really?’ I go, ‘Yeah.'” Madonna then asked Perez to hook her up with Shakur, which she did.

"You got it," said Perez.

© GettyImages Rosie Perez at the 'Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey' premiere

More details of Tupac and Madonna's relationship

Madonna and Tupac Shakur dated on and off through the '90s, with the two working hard to keep their relationship private and away from the public eye. She confirmed the relationship in 2015, long after Shakur's death.

"I was dating Tupac Shakur at the time, and the thing is ... he got me all riled up on life in general," said Madonna on "The Howard Stern Show." She also shared that the two recorded a song together and that she may share it at some point.

Madonna and Shakur appear to have dated from 1993 to 1995. While the two rarely addressed the relationship or were spotted together, TMZ found a letter that Shakur wrote to Madonna in 1995, confirming that the relationship was more than just a fling.

"I don't know how you feel about visiting me, but if you could find it in your heart, I would love to speak face to face with you. It's funny, but this experience has taught me to not take time 4 granted," he wrote at the end of the letter.