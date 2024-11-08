Lele Pons and La Segura share photos of ultrasounds

Lele Pons had her fans thinking she was pregnant until they took a closer look after she shared a photo of her and La Segura holding up ultrasounds. On Thursday, the Venezuelan-American artist shared a gallery with the influencer, whose real name is Nathalia Segura Mena.

Lele Pons and La Segura

La Segura recently announced her pregnancy with Ignacio Baladan, so her ultrasound was legit. Lele's however, was a photoshopped image with a slice of pizza. "Two types of girls," she captioned the post.

They had very different ultra sounds

The post had some fans freaking out at first. "OMG I ALMOT CALLED YOU SCREAMING," reads the most liked comment by Markell Washington, "until I saw the damn photo lele."

Lele Pons and La Segura

Pons, who is one of the Miss Universe 2024 judges, also included adorable friends posing with their food and baby bumps and enjoying pizza.

Lele Pons and La Segura

La Segura and Pons share a close friendship, and she was a guest at her bachelorette party in Miami ahead of her 2023 wedding to Guaynaa.

Pons shared a hilarious video in the past holding a cardboard cutout with a tablet on the face, joking, "When your bestie can't make it to the party."

Will Lele ever have a child one day?

Pons and Guaynna will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in March 2024. As for if we can ever expect babies from the couples, it is something she has mentioned in the past.

After the new year, Billboard shared a video of a tipsy Lele with Harry Jowsey, where she revealed her plans for 2024. "Me and my husband are trying to see if... I might be pregnant after," she said before the reality star covered her mouth with his hand.

"Me and my husband are trying to talk about it, so you never know," she said, breaking away. The 28-year-old "Si Te Nota" singer was in the comments with regret writing, "Bro I was so drunk nooooo."

With 2024 coming to an end, maybe in 2025, we will say a baby Pons and Guaynaa.