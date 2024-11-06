Leonardo DiCaprio to celebrate a big milestone with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are still going strong. The Hollywood star and the model have had a close relationship since first being linked together in 2023. And while many were unsure about their romance, the pair proved that they continue to be very much in love.

The actor is getting ready to celebrate his 50th birthday, and it seems the model will be celebrating by his side. A close source to the star revealed to Us Weekly that he is planning a big birthday celebration with his inner circle, including his romantic partner.

© Grosby Group Leonardo Dicaprio and Vittoria Ceretti out on vacation in the eternal city of Rome

“I can’t imagine he won’t have a blowout," the source told the publication, explaining that the couple has a very busy schedule. “They both travel a lot for work and are very supportive of each other’s careers," the source said, adding that they "have a lot of respect for each other."

© Grosby Group Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti enjoy a walk and shopping spree in New York City

Despite their relationship, it seems like the actor is not planning to make things permanent with the model just yet. “He just doesn’t see the point in settling down," the source explained, adding that he "doesn’t want kids.”

The couple also sparked engagement rumors last year, but it was quickly denied. “[Leo is] completely smitten. … It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive. Vittoria is all he thinks about," another source told the publication, while a different insider stated that they "are not engaged."

© Grosby Group Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti in Italy

The pair have been traveling around the world and enjoying quality time together. However, it's unclear where they will be spending the actor's birthday.

His previous relationship with Camila Morrone:

Leonardo was previously linked to Argentinian-American actress Camila Morrone. The pair were together for four years before calling it quits, and while they seemed to be going strong in their relationship, going on vacation and hanging out with their celebrity friends, the couple ended the romance reportedly for one important reason.

“If anyone had been close to settling down with Leo for good, it was [Camilla],” a source told Us Weekly. “He got spooked when she brought up wanting kids, and it fizzled out from there.”