WATCH: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia spent their Halloween shopping in Monaco

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia celebrated their Halloween while away on a trip. In a video that was recently shared by media outlets, the couple was seen enjoying themselves in Monaco, one of the world's most luxurious destinations.

Paparazzi captured them leaving the Monte Carlo Casino and spending some time shopping in high-end stores.

© Europa Press Sports Gerard Pique and Clara Chia celebrated Halloween with a trip

The pair were seen leaving the Monte Carlo Casino, one of the biggest tourist attractions in Monaco. The two appear to have been at the casino on Halloween night, attending an exclusive event, as reported by Monaco Carspokiol, a YouTube channel centered on car enthusiasts.

The video begins by showing Piqué and Clara leaving a luxurious store, with Clara holding onto a large pink shopping bag.

For the occasion, Piqué wore a white long-sleeve polo, green pants, and sneakers.

Clara wore a cream-colored jacket, black capri pants, and slacks. The two held hands as they walked out of the store, avoiding the photographers' lenses.

The pair were also seen leaving the Monte Carlo Casino, with Pique wearing a green jacket over a white shirt and pants. Clara wore an all-black look.

The two were seen taking in their surroundings and chatting, appearing not to notice the photographers.

Piqué's recent comments regarding his split from Shakira

This October, Piqué shared a rare comment regarding his rupture with Shakira and the ensuing media coverage. In an interview with CNN, Piqué discussed his work in the Kings League and his attitude regarding the media and its invasion of his privacy.

"I've always been very calm," he said in Spanish. "I know everyone likes to talk and share their opinions and points of view. At the end of the day, the media controls a message and each one shapes it according to what it wants to sell."

"The truth or what really happens is often not shared. I can't control that."

"I understand that a lot of people think that I'm a type of person. There's freedom of speech. Everyone can think what they want. I'm very happy and I have a good time. I feel privileged," he concluded.