President Joe Biden's granddaughter is pregnant! Naomi Biden is expecting her first child with husband Peter Neal

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, has just revealed she's expecting her first child with husband Peter Neal. The exciting news came on Tuesday, November 5, when Naomi shared a sweet announcement via her Instagram Stories, coinciding with Election Day.

The Columbia Law graduate posted a mirror selfie featuring her growing baby bump adorned with a "voted" sticker, adding an American flag and an upside-down smiling face emoji. Along with the photo, she wrote, "(we) voted."

Naomi, 30, is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden, the president's son, and his former wife. Known for keeping much of her personal life private, Naomi's pregnancy announcement nonetheless adds another layer to the Biden family's evolving story in the public eye.

Naomi and Peter tied the knot on the South Lawn of the White House nearly a year ago, in November 2022. Their wedding was historic in several respects: it was not only the first White House wedding for a grandchild of a sitting president but also the first wedding on the White House grounds in nearly a decade. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony.

The wedding was a deeply personal affair. Naomi was accompanied down the aisle by both her father, Hunter, and her mother, Kathleen, honoring her family's support through each step. Naomi carried a bouquet of Lilies of the Valley, a long-standing family tradition, to honor her mother's side of the family.

Her wedding gown was elegant and understated, fitting for a White House ceremony with close family and friends. Naomi and Peter first announced their engagement in September 2021. This new chapter as parents marks another milestone for the young couple. Peter, a fellow lawyer from the University of Pennsylvania, shares Naomi's passion for social justice and public service. The two are known for their shared commitment to advocacy and for maintaining a relatively low profile amid the public attention surrounding the Biden family.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves with his granddaughter Naomi Biden as they walk out from Air Force Two upon arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport on August 17, 2011 in Beijing, China.

Naomi was named after father Hunter Biden’s sister, who was tragically killed in a 1972 car crash along with Joe’s first wife, Neilia. The famous granddaughter created the My Cares Act Benefits website and an online tool for checking eligibility for COVID-19 relief.