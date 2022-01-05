Get to know Joe Biden’s eldest granddaughter, Ivy League law graduate Naomi Biden

It’s no secret just how much President Joe Biden cares about and values his family. One of his family members who has recently caught media attention is the politician’s eldest grandaughter, Naomi Biden.

The 28-year-old is an activist, nature-lover, and an Ivy League law graduate. Naomi was named after father Hunter Biden’s sister, who was tragically killed in a 1972 car crash along with Joe’s first wife Neilia.

The famous granddaughter is the creator of the My Cares Act Benefits website with her fiancé, Peter Neal. Plus, she created an online tool for people to check eligibility for Covid-19 relief. Now, she’s making headlines for her passion for politics, proving she’s just as serious about public service as her grandad.

Born on December 23, 1993, Naomi is the oldest of Hunter’s five children: sisters Finnegan and Maisy, brother Beau, and a child born to another woman identified only in court documents as NJR.

During President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, all of his grandkids proved to the world just how close they are, showing up all together. If their bond wasn’t obvious enough, Naomi often posts throwback photos of her with her sisters, Finnegan and Maisy, letting us all take a peek at their lives growing up.

Naomi followed in the footsteps President Biden and her father, Hunter Biden, who both attended law school. She graduated from Ivy League Columbia Law School in 2020. Before that, she attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in international relations.

After graduation, Naomi joined an international law firm, Arnold & Porter, in December 2020. That same year, she teamed up with her then-boyfriend Peter Neal--a fellow student of law who is expected to graduate in 2022--to create an online tool for people to check their Cares Act benefit eligibility. The act offers financial assistance to people affected by the economic shutdowns associated with the pandemic.