Salma Hayek reveals her daughter Valentina Paloma's plans for the future; 'She's going her own way'

Salma Hayek has shed a light on her daughter's future. Hayek has been promoting her new TV show, "Like Water for Chocolate," and has revealed what Valentina Paloma plans to do with her career. The 17-year-old is entering a pivotal stage in her life and appears to want to pursue different things.

© Noam Galai Salma Hayek at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards

“She’s going her own way,” said Hayek in an appearance on The Today Show.

Hayek confirmed that her daughter wants to be involved in filmmaking, but that she's also interested in pursuing a different career in college.

“She wants to study political science and then as a minor, film because she wants to be a director," continued Hayek. "But she doesn't want to study to be a director; she said ‘It’s in my blood. I want to spend the time learning something more complicated.’”

Hayek alluded to her daughter's departure in a recent Instagram post, which she shared to celebrate her daughter's 17th birthday. She revealed that it would be the last

"My baby last birthday at home (for now) Im already having separation anxiety," Hayek wrote. "She makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale"

© Getty Images Francois Henri Pinault, Valentina Paloma and Salma Hayek

Valentina's statements regarding her career

While Valentina has had few appearances with the media, in an interview with Vogue Mexico that she did with her mom, she discussed her interest in the arts.

“I would like to be an actress and then a director because that’s what makes sense in my head,” she said. “Also, I think it might be harder to be a director if you don’t have experience on the other side of the screen, that could help directing.”