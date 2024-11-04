Cazzu reappears happy, unbothered, and focused after Angela Aguilar's comments

After breaking her silence about her controversial separation from Christian Nodal and addhttps://www.hola.com/us/tags/angela-aguilar/ressing remarks made by Angela Aguilar about her personal life, Cazzu once again captured attention and became a trending topic. This past weekend, the Argentine singer attended the Buenos Aires Gay Pride Parade, engaging with fans, posing for photos, and showcasing a bold outfit that sparked conversation.

Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, known professionally as Cazzu, highlighted her figure and tattoos in a Shayne Olive top from a Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration. The cropped top cut above her navel and was paired with a lilac lace miniskirt featuring hip strap details, built-in padding, and a scalloped hem. Completing her look with tall black lace-up boots, Cazzu's outfit became an instant hit, with her shoes selling out quickly after the event.

Some fans speculated that the outfit might reference Angela Aguilar's recent comments, especially given Cazzu's recent interview on the PLP program. This appearance marked Cazzu's first public outing since that interview. She appeared cheerful, enjoying the festive parade alongside fellow celebrities Lali Espósito and Florencia de la V. Smiling for photographers and greeting fans, Cazzu exuded confidence at the annual celebration.

Cazzu’s Response to Angela Aguilar

In an appearance on the Argentinean program Luzu TV, Cazzu refuted a statement that Aguilar made in a recent interview. In it, she claimed that "everyone was on the same page, and no one got their heartbroken" following her romance with Nodal. Feeling compelled to respond, Cazzu firmly denied these claims, confirming that the breakup hurt her.

"It was suggested that I had known about the relationship between these two people for some time, implying that I was part of a scheme. I feel refuting this as a complete lie is necessary," she shared. "So much has been invented, and my family has been deeply hurt. I've endured in silence." Cazzu explained that her life changed overnight when she discovered the situation via social media. During the breakup, she had directly asked Nodal if someone else was involved, a suspicion he denied at the time. "I was surprised because I knew her," said Cazzu of Aguilar. "I had shared some times with her, so first, I thought that it wasn't, and then it turned out to be true."

Angela's comments

When asked about the story of her marriage to Nodal, she said, "It's not the one that they're portraying. I don't feel like at this point in my life I have to explain anything to anyone," she said in an interview with ABC News Live. "They don't even know five percent of the story that they're trying to tell, but that's okay because that's what sells."

"We're all happy, we're adults. We know how to handle this situation. It's not like what you see on social media," she continued. "All the parties involved were OK with it," she said, seemingly referencing Cazzu. "We have a clear conscience."

After her conversation with La Joaqui, Cazzu decided not to comment further, instead focusing on her joy with her one-year-old daughter, Inti.

The proud mother celebrated Halloween with Inti, dressing up as butterflies at La Joaqui's home alongside her daughters, Shania and Eva. La Joaqui's daughter appeared to be a spooky ballerina, wearing a grey tutu and a top with red paint smeared on her face, similar to the clown from the IT movie.