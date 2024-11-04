Camille Vasquez reveals why she ‘never dated’ her client Johnny Depp: 'I think he’s a lovely person'

Camille Vasquez is sharing her thoughts about her client, Johnny Depp. The lawyer represented the actor in his defamation trial against Amber Heard in 2022, and rumors about a romance between the pair started. And while the rumor was quickly confirmed to be false, online users would still mention their friendship even after the trial was over.

During her recent interview with Extra, Camille revealed that she has appreciation for the actor, but she "would never" date him. “Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he’s a lovely person," she told the outlet, adding, "He’s not my type.”

© Hola Photo: Jesus Cordero | Hair / Makeup: Jamie Harper | Stylist: Emma Pritchard | Coral Finnie (Assistant)

“I remember maybe after 30 [or] 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out of body experience and looking at him and thinking, ‘He views the world so differently than I do.’ Like, he definitely uses a different part of his brain, he’s such an artist,” she continued to explain.

© GettyImages "We had no idea; there was this media, social, storm brewing outside," says the Latina lawyer referring to the billions of reactions from this shocking case. According to Camille Vasquez

Back in 2022, Camille revealed to People that she was "disappointed" about the speculation surrounding their work relationship. “I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that," she said at the time.

© Hola

“It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised," the lawyer added. “It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist."

Camille previously talked to HOLA! about her Colombian and Cuban heritage, revealing that her parents are "overwhelmed with excitement and happiness" after seeing her success. "They always say, ‘We’re not leaving you with much, but we’re leaving you with your education. And that’s something that no one can take away from you.’ And I think they never wanted us to have to rely on anyone. And that’s their gift to my sister and me," she said during an exclusive interview.