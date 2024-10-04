Johnny Depp cheers on Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway debut in 'McNeal'

Johnny Depp has immensely supported his longtime friend Robert Downey Jr. in his new theatrical venture. Depp, 61, took to Instagram to share that he attended a performance of Downey's Broadway debut in "McNeal" at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. "Most fortunate to witness my dear, brilliant friend Bob Downey and the superb cast of 'McNeal' last night at @lctheater. Outstanding! Go see it if you can!!!" Depp wrote.

Downey said on social media, "It's been 40 years since I was last on 'the boards,' but hopefully I'll knock the dust off quick. 'McNeal' is a timely and important story about the future of creatives, and I intend to do it justice."

In the play, Downey portrays Jacob McNeal, described as "one of our greatest" writers and a "perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature." The synopsis states, "McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind, and an unhealthy fascination with artificial intelligence."

According to People, other celebrities spotted at "McNeal" include Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, Jason Bateman, Justin Theroux, Will Arnett, Paul Rudd, and Matt Damon.

© Getty Images for A Bunch of Stuff Johnny Depp’s Experiential and Immersive Exhibition “A Bunch of Stuff” Opening in New York City Presented by BAUART

"McNeal" has a play set for a limited engagement through November 24.

Depp's trip to New York City was not solely for leisure; the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was in town for the opening of his immersive and experiential art exhibit titled "A Bunch of Stuff," which debuted this week. In a previous statement, Depp shared his art's personal significance, saying, "Through the magic and madness of life, art has been my sanctuary. These pieces, born of different stages of my journey, are a residue of a life lived. Creation is not always a comfortable process, but for me, it's a necessary one."

His style is characterized by a raw, stream-of-consciousness approach, capturing the human experience in the moment. Visitors will be captivated by the exhibition’s cinematic soundtrack, immersive animations, and unique gallery spaces.

