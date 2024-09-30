Johnny Depp visits the pediatric unit at Donostia University Hospital dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow

Hollywood icon Johnny Depp brought joy and excitement to the young patients at Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián, Spain, when he made a surprise visit dressed as his beloved character, Captain Jack Sparrow. The actor took time away from his busy schedule at the San Sebastián Film Festival to visit the hospital's pediatric and oncology wards on Thursday. He stayed in character the entire time, thrilling children and staff alike.

The unexpected appearance of the iconic pirate, known for his eccentric charm and quirky antics, lifted spirits throughout the hospital. Depp, fully embracing the mannerisms and persona of Captain Jack Sparrow, engaged in heartfelt conversations with the children, making them laugh with his signature slurred speech and unpredictable pirate gestures.

© Osakidetza/Gobierno Vasco/MEGA Johnny Depp surprised kids at a hospital in San Sebastián by visiting in his Pirates of the Caribbean character during the San Sebastián Film Festival.

A Special Moment for the Children

For many of the young patients, Captain Jack Sparrow's visit was a welcome distraction from their daily challenges. Dressed in full pirate regalia, complete with a tricorn hat and a beaded dreadlock wig, Depp made the rounds in the hospital, stopping to chat with each child individually. His commitment to staying in character gave the children a once-in-a-lifetime experience, allowing them to momentarily escape into the magical world of "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Depp took his time to listen to the children's stories, give them words of encouragement, and offer hugs, creating cherished memories for them and their families.

© Osakidetza/Gobierno Vasco/MEGA The Hollywood star surprised excited children at the Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián by appearing as his famous Pirates of the Caribbean character. He took a break from the San Sebastián Film Festival to visit the hospital's Pediatrics and Oncology ward on Thursday, staying in character throughout the visit.

A Legacy of Compassion

This isn't the first time Johnny Depp has made headlines for stepping into the role of Captain Jack Sparrow for charitable causes. Over the years, Depp has made several unannounced visits to children's hospitals worldwide, donning the famous pirate costume to spread happiness to children battling illness.

Johnny Depp visits the pediatric unit at Donostia University Hospital dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow

News of Johnny Depp's hospital visit spread quickly on social media, with fans praising the actor for his selflessness and dedication to bringing happiness to others. Videos and photos of the visit show Depp interacting with children and staff, staying completely in character throughout his time at the hospital. Fans admired the actor's ongoing commitment to charity and his efforts to use his fame for good.

Depp is in Spain promoting his new film, "Modi"

The actor traveled to Europe to participate in the San Sebastián Film Festival, but as it is usual for stars, he made a pit stop at the Spanish television program, "El Hormiguero," to talk about his latest venture and more.

Johnny, who is known for his role as "Edward Scissorhands" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," has a deep passion for music; therefore, after his infamous trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, he went on tour with his musical group, Hollywood Vampires. While visiting "El Hormiguero," Depp was introduced to a Spanish guitar used mainly in classical music. "My first love was music," he said. "Music was the one who saved me during my youth," he revealed.