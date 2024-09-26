Penelope Cruz reunites with her 'great friend' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' co-star Johnny Depp

Penelope Cruz's stay at the San Sebastian Film Festival has been filled with emotional moments. Earlier this week, her husband Javier Bardem was awarded with the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor that recognizes an artist's contributions to the medium throughout their career. Now, she's sharing a photo with Johnny Depp, her co-star in various films and someone she considers "a great friend."

© @penelopecruzoficial Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp

The moment was shared on social media, where she posted a selfie in her stories featuring herself and Depp huddled close. Depp wears a blue suit, a white shirt and some sunglasses, while Cruz appears to wear a black dress. She added various heart emojis to the image.

Both actors are currently in Spain, at the San Sebastian Film Festival, with Cruz supporting Bardem, and Depp premiering his film "Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness."

Cruz and Depp have worked together on three films: "Blow" (2001), "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" (2011), and "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017). Cruz was one of Depp's most famous supporters following his 2020 defamation case against Amber Heard, his ex-wife who accused him of domestic abuse.

“Many years have passed and I have not only made 3 movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend," wrote Cruz on documents submitted to the court. "I’ve always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humor."

More details about 'Modi's premiere

© Juan Naharro Gimenez Depp with the cast of his film "Modi, Three Days On The Wing Of Madness"

"Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness" is Depp's second film as a director and his first since he won the highly publicized and controversial defamation case against Heard. The film follows three days in the life of the painter Amadeo Modigliani. In a press conference, after a journalist compared the director to the subject of his film, Depp seemed to agree and to reference his trial with Heard. "I’m sure we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there. Maybe yours didn’t turn into a soap opera,” he said. “I mean, literally, televised.”

Despite Hollywood's shunning of Depp, the actor has been thriving abroad, welcomed at film festivals for his films "Jeanne du Barry," where he starred, and now with "Modi."