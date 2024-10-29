Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz are teaming up for their fourth movie

Long-term friends Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz are partnering up for a new movie. The two have signed on to "Day Drinker," a Hollywood thriller that will be directed by Marc Webb, known for his work as the director of Andrew Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies.

The project would mark Depp and Cruz's fourth collaboration. It would also mark Depp's comeback to Hollywood following his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"Day Drinker" will be produced by Lionsgate, the first major studio to support Depp since 2018, when he starred in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." The story follows a bartender who works on a cruise ship and a "mysterious day drinker" who “find themselves entangled in a criminal underbelly, and connected in unexpected ways,” according to a statement shared by the company.

“Day Drinker combines a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns all set in an incredible world, and there is no better filmmaker than Marc or two more perfectly cast actors than Johnny and Penélope to bring that world to life,” said Adam Fogelson, the chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

More details about Depp and Cruz's friendship

Depp and Cruz have worked together various times and have supported each other through the years, including during his defamation trial.

Cruz submitted a declaration in court, which read: “Many years have passed and I have not only made 3 movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend. I’ve always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humor."

This past September, Cruz and Depp reunited at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where she shared a selfie of the two smiling for the cameras through her Instagram stories. They have worked on the films "Blow," "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," and "Murder On The Orient Express."