Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are engaged: See her stunning diamond ring

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are ready for a new life chapter. The pair are taking the next step in their relationship and have officially announced their engagement following a romantic proposal. The pair have been dating for 5 years, after being first linked together in 2019.

The actress and the Olympic gold medalist shared their excitement with their fans and followers following the proposal, with Nina showing off her stunning diamond ring. “She said yes,” Shaun wrote on Instagram, while Nina wrote, “RIP Boyfriend, hello fiancé.”

The 'Vampire Diaries' star wore a black sparkly dress with black tights, paired with black heels and a black coat. Meanwhile, Shaun wore a black tuxedo and black shoes. The pair shared photos of the romantic candlelight proposal on social media, showing their reactions during the special moment.

Nina’s engagement ring features a large square-cut diamond in the center of a thin band. The pair have been open about their relationship and are always attending exclusive events together, showing their support and appreciation for each other.

Friends of the pair congratulated them on their engagement, including Wilmer Valderrama who wrote, "Congratulations to two beautiful humans!!!! Love you both." Nina's 'Vampire Diaries' co-stars also commented on the news, including Paul Wesley, Michael Trevino and Claire Holt.

“She's really good on the board,” Shaun told E! News about Nina. “She grew up in Canada. So, it was nice 'cause that's definitely sometimes a relationship make-or-break. Not if they can't ride, but I've had people come up with me and it didn't end well 'cause I'm not the best coach at times.”

“It's nice to have a partner that loves the mountains and is adventurous and all that," he added. Most recently, the pair celebrated Fourth of July together, and Nina celebrated Shaun's birthday with a sweet message. "Life with you has been my greatest adventure!!" she wrote at the time.