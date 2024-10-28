Brad Pitt's fan sparked an online debate after holding the actor's neck to kiss him [VIDEO]

Brad Pitt surprised spectators at the Mexican Grand Prix by showing up at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the first qualifying session. The American actor, known for his passion for racing, took the opportunity to film scenes for his latest movie, in which he stars as a Formula 1 driver. During the Saturday event, social media platforms flooded with videos showing Pitt behind the wheel of a race car, capturing the high-energy sequences for his upcoming feature film.

After filming, he removed his helmet, approached the crowd, and waved a Mexican flag, sharing the excitement with fans around the track. One particularly enthusiastic fan approached Pitt for a selfie. Pitt graciously accepted, leaning in for the photo. As she took hold of his neck, she pulled him in for a second, quick embrace, kissing him on the cheek.

The moment, while brief, caught the attention of many onlookers and soon became a hot topic online.However, Pitt's reaction—a subtle step back to create distance as he scanned the crowd—did not go unnoticed. He then returned a quick wave to the stands.

Pitt's appearance sparked a social media frenzy, with conversations centered around respect for celebrity boundaries. Numerous users criticized the fan's actions on X, arguing that it crossed the line.

One user tweeted, "If Brad Pitt were a woman and the fan a man, it wouldn't be praised as bold; it would be condemned for invading Brad's personal space," fueling a broader conversation on double standards and the need for equal respect regardless of gender.

US actor Brad Pitt performs during the recording of a scene for his new film "F1" directed by Joseph Kosinski during the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 26, 2024.

The Mexican Grand Prix also coincided with Pitt's upcoming film, "F1." In this movie, Brad Pitt portrays a former Formula 1 driver making a dramatic comeback with the fictional team APXGP. Set to be released on June 27, 2025, the film promises to engage audiences with its adrenaline-pumping storyline and high-octane action. "F1" has been filming during this year's Grand Prix races, which began in March, and is being produced in close collaboration with the real-life Formula 1 community.

The film's production was notably spearheaded by Lewis Hamilton, who ventured into cinema through his film and television production company, Dawn Apollo Films. He collaborated with the talented director Joseph Kosinski, who is known for his visually stunning storytelling. The lineup of producers was equally impressive, featuring industry heavyweights such as Jerry Bruckheimer, renowned for his success in creating blockbuster films.

Additionally, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner contributed their extensive expertise to ensure the project’s success, bringing together a wealth of experience from the entertainment industry. Together, this formidable group aimed to create a film that resonates with audiences on multiple levels.

