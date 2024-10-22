Eva Longoria to receive a National Medal of Arts and Humanities from President Joe Biden

Eva Longoria is amongst this year's recipients of the National Medal of Arts and Humanities, the highest award given to artists and art patrons by the US government. The recognition will be granted by President Joe Biden. Longoria shared a statement on Instagram revealing how honored she was to be recognized by the US government, and how she considers the recognition a win for the Latin community.

Longoria will be recognized alongside artists like Steven Spielberg, Bruce Cohen, and Spike Lee. Selena Quintanilla will also be receiving a posthumous medal for her musical work and cultural legacy.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place later today.

Longoria shared a statement on social media, sharing a screenshot of the news clipping. She also wrote a message, making it clear that she was honored by the recognition, and that representing Latinos has long been one of her missions as an artist.

"I'm so honored to receive the National Medal of Arts. Throughout my career, uplifting Latino stories and celebrating our talent has been my North Star. To be recognized for this work by the President of the United States is a special moment not just for me and my career, but our whole community. This is a reinforcement that our voices matter and that we have to keep using them."

In a separate story, she reiterated her joy, writing, "So so honored to receive this National Medal of the Arts."

Biden's nod toward the presidential race

In a speech that drew large cheers from the audience, Biden praised the power of women and made a reference to Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for this year's Presidential election. “I know the power of women to get things done, and also help the next generation of pioneers, proving a woman can do anything a man can do and then some," he said.

"That includes being president of the United States of America.”