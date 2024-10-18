Alessandra Ambrosio's diet and exercise routine before returning to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Alessandra Ambrosio graced the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stage seven years after her retirement, captivating audiences with her iconic presence. The 43-year-old supermodel strutted down the runway in a daring black lingerie ensemble, complete with the signature Victoria's Secret wings that epitomized her legacy as one of the brand's most celebrated Angels.

Ambrosio became a household name when she first joined the Victoria's Secret family in 2004. She became the face of the brand's Pink line and later earned her Angel wings. After announcing her retirement in 2017, her return was exhilarating for fans and fashion enthusiasts who never imagined that Ambrosio, alongside Adriana Lima and Tyra Banks, would unretire for the show's 2024 edition.

© TheStewartofNY Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

A Joyous Comeback

Just two days after the show, Ambrosio took to Instagram to share her excitement and behind-the-scenes preparations that led up to her surprise return. "A very unique experience and a very unique feeling to know that I am walking in a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show again," she expressed in a candid video, reflecting on the unexpected nature of her comeback. "I don't think I ever expected, but, you know, life is full of surprises."

Her video revealed her extensive beauty and fitness routine in the days leading to the show, starting six days before the event. From meticulous nail care to savoring light breakfasts featuring eggs and avocado—occasionally indulging in bacon—Ambrosio showcased her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Fitness Regimen: Fueling Body and Mind

Ambrosio emphasized the importance of physical preparation. Her workout regimen involved cardio exercises, including treadmill runs and outdoor jogging, alongside a rigorous strength training routine. Abdominal crunches, sit-ups, leg lifts, and targeted cable exercises helped sculpt her physique, focusing on her shoulders, back, arms, and legs.

As a mother of two, Ambrosio balances her demanding fitness schedule with her family life, often enlisting a personal trainer for specialized guidance. Post-workout, she enjoys a nutritious protein smoothie low in sugar, packed with fruits and vegetables. Her dinner typically features lean proteins, with favorites like salmon and asparagus.

A Legacy Continues

Ambrosio played a crucial role in defining the brand's image and has been a significant figure in modeling for nearly two decades. Her return highlights her enduring appeal and sparks nostalgia for fans who have followed her journey.

Tyra Bank's on her return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Tyra Banks made her comeback to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway nearly 20 years after stepping away from the lingerie brand's famous annual event. The 50-year-old supermodel and business mogul closed the show in a moment that was both emotional and empowering. Her return was not only a fashion revival but also a tribute to confidence and her personal growth since she retired from modeling in 2005.

Banks reflected on this comeback during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where she opened up about how deeply connected she felt to the moment.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

This return to the runway also highlighted how her body has evolved. Banks humorously acknowledged the physical changes she has undergone, saying, "My boobies were like 10 times bigger because I was about 40-50 pounds heavier on this runway than when I retired. So I was like, 'Don't fall out, don't fall out.'"

Having walked in nine Victoria's Secret shows before her retirement, the creator of "America's Next Top Model" has come full circle, bringing new depth and meaning to her performance. As Banks described it, she became a "vessel" of empowerment for women everywhere—proving that, at 50, she still has the wings and the power to soar.