Tyra Banks humorously acknowledged weight gain while reflecting on her iconic comeback to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Tyra Banks returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway nearly two decades after leaving the lingerie brand's iconic annual catwalk. The supermodel and entertainment mogul, 50, closed the show in what became an emotional and empowering moment. Banks' reappearance felt like more than just a return to fashion — it was a celebration of confidence and her growth journey since retiring from modeling in 2005.

Banks reflected on this comeback during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where she opened up about how deeply connected she felt to the moment. Barrymore, 49, complimented Banks on how radiant she appeared during her walk, remarking that she seemed "good about" herself and was "living in the moment."

© Mike Coppola Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Banks wholeheartedly agreed, describing how this experience vastly differed from her earlier years on the runway. For Banks, the walk wasn't about herself alone. In past years, she admitted, the focus was primarily personal — her confidence, presence, and strut. This time, she embraced a broader sense of purpose, representing not just herself but other women, particularly those who might struggle with self-confidence as they age.

Banks described feeling empowered and connected to the audience as if her experience spoke to women who shared similar insecurities."This time, I felt like everybody was inside of me," Banks shared. "50-year-old women, insecure women — I just felt like there was more. I look at the playback and I'm like, boom, boom, boom. I was stomping because I felt like I was a vessel, more so than it's just all about me."

This return to the runway also highlighted how her body has evolved. Banks humorously acknowledged the physical changes she has undergone, saying, "My boobies were like 10 times bigger because I was about 40-50 pounds heavier on this runway than when I retired. So I was like, 'Don't fall out, don't fall out.'"

Having walked nine Victoria's Secret shows before her retirement, the "America's Next Top Model" creator has come full circle, bringing a new depth and meaning to her performance. As Banks put it, she became a "vessel" of empowerment for women everywhere — proving that at 50, she still has the wings and the power to soar.

