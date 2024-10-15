Mariah Carey goes on hilarious rant against commonplace thing; 'It makes me sick'

Mariah Carey has some strong opinions. In a recent appearance on the podcast "Las Culturistas," Carey went off about a commonplace thing that she can't stand, sharing a hilarious rant that quickly went viral.

© Denise Truscello Mariah Carey performing at the Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April of this year

Carey shared her thoughts on the podcast's segment called "I Don't Think So Honey," where guests and hosts share some of the things that annoy them the most. For Carey? It's overhead lighting. “I can’t with the overhead lighting,” she said. “I’m the one that gets the most tortured by the hideous lighting in every elevator, doorway, gyms — not that I go to the gym, but I’m just saying,” she said, prompting laughs from the hosts. “The sun is OK, if it’s at sunset. Then I will gladly go outside and put a hat on.”

“Every place I go: Shut the lights,” she said. “Turn them out. I don’t want to see them. No more … Overhead lighting, it makes me sick.”

Mariah Carey is getting ready for Christmas

Carey's episode of "Las Culturistas" drops this Wednesday, and warms the engines for the holiday season, when Carey is most active. She is currently preparing for a holiday tour that will take place across the Christmas festivities.

Earlier this month, Carey shared some artwork for two new "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singles, which celebrate her history with the holiday music genre. “While it is definitely not time to listen to Christmas music yet. I wanted to share a glimpse of #MerryChristmas30 with you!,” she wrote on X. “An homage to the original album cover, here is the cover art for two of the four new ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ physical singles…”

Carey's Christmastime tour kicks off on November 6th and is made up of 20 dates that include stops in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, D.C., Boston and New York. It concludes on December 17th, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.