Ben Affleck is avoiding distractions amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, 52, remains deeply immersed in his work over two months after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce. On Wednesday, October 9, Affleck was seen on a film production set in Los Angeles, keeping busy despite personal challenges. Affleck was spotted wearing a bright orange plaid flannel shirt over a black T-shirt and jeans as he went about his day on set.

With several projects in the pipeline, the actor, director, and producer has kept his focus on work. He is involved in multiple ventures under his company, Artists Equity. As informed by People earlier this year, Affleck was seen working on a sequel to his 2016 action thriller, "The Accountant." In addition to this, Affleck is also starring in the film "RIP," which is currently in production and reuniting him with Matt Damon.

A source told the outlet that before Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, Affleck had been "working nonstop" and "thrives when he's busy." While the pair was spotted in September enjoying lunch with their children, a source close to the situation confirmed that the couple is still progressing with the divorce.

A source close to Lopez shared that both Affleck and Lopez are committed to keeping the process civil for the sake of their families. "They want to show the kids that things are amicable," the source said, suggesting that their priority remains their children despite the split. Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Meanwhile, Lopez, 55, shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez reveals what she learned about love amid Ben Affleck's divorce

Affleck's sighting comes hours after Jennifer Lopez opened up about what she learned about love amid their divorce. JLo was featured on the cover of Interview Magazine, where she discussed why love can be "scary" and "confusing," and how it feels to be with someone "who truly loves you."

"This summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,'" Jennifer said, explaining how it felt. "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, “These things are not going to kill me,” it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill," she continued. "Here’s the thing: There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody. How’s that?"

The singer also joked, saying that it "only took 30 years" for her to focus on herself and be open to learning. "You know what? For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, “I have to have that to be whole and happy.” And you don’t."

"Somebody who truly loves you will help you heal those parts of yourself. That’s what I’ve learned about love, that it is a secure thing. You make me feel safe, and when I fall short of the glory, you understand me and you help me to grow to be better, because you have your boundaries and I have my boundaries. And I go, 'Here’s where you’re falling short for me, and here’s where I’m falling short for you.' And so, we get better at those things together," she told the publication.