Georgina Rodríguez reconnects with her sister Ivana for during a Spain getaway

Georgina Rodríguez, the well-known influencer and partner of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, recently traveled from Saudi Arabia to Girón, Spain, for some much-needed family time. Her sister, Ivana Rodríguez, lives there with her husband, artist Carlos García, and their two daughters.

Georgina and Ivana share an inseparable bond, turning every moment together into something special. For this visit, the sisters chose the comfort of home instead of indulging in glamorous outings or shopping sprees. They enjoyed peaceful, heartwarming conversations, showing how much they value each other’s company.

In an Instagram Story, Georgina posted a touching snapshot of Ivana and her eldest daughter, Deva, enjoying the serene landscape from their home. “Waking up at my sis’s house,” Georgina wrote, accompanied by a red heart emoji, expressing her love and the peace she feels when surrounded by her sister, her lifelong companion.

The visit was also a culinary delight. Georgina shared images of homemade Spanish dishes, including a comforting stew and a classic breaded cutlet with fries, showing her appreciation for the local cuisine.

It’s unclear if Georgina had any business commitments during her stay in Gijón, such as brand collaborations or photoshoots, as she often does on her travels. She also hasn’t revealed if any of her children joined her for this family reunion.

Georgina's quick trip to Paris

At the end of September, Georgina also made a whirlwind trip to Paris for Paris Fashion Week. She wowed in a sleek, monochromatic silver look and later attended an event in a chic little black dress, where she was spotted with J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer. Although it seemed like a packed schedule, Georgina only spent 48 hours in the city, efficiently fulfilling her work obligations while still enjoying her time in Paris.