Georgina Rodriguez dances with Eva in adorable fun clip

With summer in full swing, Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo, and their children made sure to enjoy their holidays. They were in the Red Sea, in Portugal, and also in Spain. But just because they've spent time in luxurious destinations doesn't mean they can't have fun at home. The model knows how to stay entertained with her children and her recent video with little Eva Maria is proof.

On August 6, Georgina posted a video on her Instagram account featuring her eldest daughter dancing enthusiastically on a Dance Dance Revolution machine. Both 'Gio' and Eva showed off their coordination and rhythm, proving Ronaldo isn't the only talented one in the family.

“My partner in crime,” wrote Georgina, shouting out the strong bond she shares with her daughter. The video, which started with fast motion, featured the song "De Party En Party" by Lele Pons and Guaynaa—a perfect choice for such a fun moment.

Although 'Gio' did not specify their location, the comfortable and casual outfits and bare feet worn by the duo suggest they were at home. Georgina, wore a pink sports top and shorts, while her daughter was dressed in a printed swimsuit or jumpsuit.

On August 2, Georgina posted about being in Madrid, sharing photos with Cristiano and their children. According to Architectural Digest, the couple owns a luxurious home in the La Finca de Pozuelo de Alarcón development in the Spanish capital, so this could be their awesome home arcade there.

In her docuseries Soy Georgina (Netflix), the model discussed motherhood and her children's unique personalities. “My children are wonderful. It's wrong to say it, but they are the perfect children. They are the dream children,” she said in one of the 2022 episodes.

While Alana is a mischievous and witty girl, her little sister Eva is more shy. “She is more reserved, she is much more sensitive and very attached to me,” said Gio. “Cris (Junior) is the oldest son I dreamed of, the best company I could have,” and Mateo “is very affectionate and has a lot of talent for sports,” she explained.

