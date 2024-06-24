Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's success with sweet post

Georgina Rodriguez is happy to support her long-term partner, Cristiano Ronaldo. In a recent Instagram post, Rodriguez celebrated Portugal's win at the Euros 2024 by sharing some photos of her trip to Germany, where Ronaldo led his team to victory.

The post showed various photos and videos of herself, Ronaldo, and their eldest son, Cristiano Jr. Rodriguez opened the post with a photo of herself and Ronaldo, with him leaning close to her to kiss her cheek. She shared various photos of her outfit, made up of a black top and pants with a matching leather jacket, and a photo of herself alongside Cristiano Jr, who wore a Portugal jersey. She shared a photo of Ronaldo on the pitch and closed out the post with a selfie of the two laughing together.

"We're in the round of 16," she captioned the post, adding a rocket and a heart emoji. Ronaldo led Portugal to a great win, defeating Turkey 3 - 0. The moment was Portugal's second win of the tournament, with them previously defeating the Czech Republic 2 - 1.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez celebrated Cristiano Jr's birthday, making sure that the occasion was a special one even if his dad was away in the Euros. She shared various photos of Cristiano Jr and a video of their celebration at home, which showed him eating cake and opening presents in the morning.

© Alex Livesey Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euros 2024

Is this Ronaldo's last Euro?

Ronaldo is 39 years old and has begun talking about retiring. In a recent interview with SporTV, he discussed that he's enjoying his football and is aware of the ticking clock. "I know I don't have a lot of years with football. And as they say in Spain, each year that I can play is a gift. Playing after you're 35 or 36 is already a gift. Now I'm 39 and I'm trying to enjoy it."