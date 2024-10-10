Nicki Nicole reveals if she would collaborate with her ex Peso Pluma again

Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma had a messy breakup after the Mexican singer was spotted with another woman in Las Vegas. They started dating in 2023 after collaborating on their remix of his hit "Por Las Noches" and had undeniable chemistry whenever they performed it on stage. But after their breakup, could we expect another collaboration between them?

© GettyImages Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole perform in 2022

The Argentine singer recently performed at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City to wrap up her Alma Tour. It was particularly special for the young singer, who has said in the past that performing there was one of her biggest dreams. During an interview with Televisa Espectáculos, she was asked about the possibility of another collaboration with Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laij.

Caught off guard, the "Ojos Verdes" singer took a brief pause to think about her answer. The 24-year-old responded that she has other singers on her priority list, "Honestly, whenever I do a collaboration, it usually takes some time before I do another one, and right now, I feel like I'm focusing more on the women of Mexico," she explained.

One of those women is Kenia Os, who recently collaborated with Argentine artists like Miranda! and La Joaqui. "I'm really liking Kenia; I've been listening to her a lot, and we agreed to go to the studio, so I think it might happen there," Nicki continued.

The messy breakup

Any celebrity cheating scandal makes waves, but this one was especially brutal because they had just walked the red carpet together at the Grammys in Los Angeles days earlier.

© GettyImages Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole at the GRAMMYs on February 5, 2023

It wasn't anything he could really deny, as there was a video of them walking through the casino holding hands and cozying up at a card table.

After the viral video, Nicki, who literally has "Bulls**t" tattooed on her neck, tackled the situation head-on. She shared a candid statement about respect in Spanish saying, "Respect is a necessary part of love. What you love, you respect. What you respect, you take care of. When you're not taken care of and when there's no respect... I don't stay there. I leave." She added, "With much pain, know that I found out the same way you all did."

© Getty Images Nicki Nicole attends the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024, in Paris, France.

In March, Nicki discussed her decision to share the statement in an interview with Billboard, saying, "Honestly, it was all so public that I couldn't have handled it any other way. People already knew, and now it's uncontrollable." "What healed me the most during those days was the people, my fans. I received many messages from women congratulating me on the message I shared," the singer said.

Just a few days after her much-discussed breakup, she was back on stage in Guatemala. "It wouldn’t be professional for me to stop every time something personal happens. I'm not the center of the world, and there are many people who work for and with me. I can't just stop everything. My team doesn't deserve that my fans don't deserve that," she explained at the time.