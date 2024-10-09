Al Pacino talks about his journey as a father and his successful career: 'I’m in my 85th year'

Al Pacino is opening up about his life and legacy. The Hollywood star, who has had an incredible career in the entertainment business, is sharing his thoughts on fatherhood, sobriety, and his success throughout his professional life.

The actor is sharing his journey in his memoir 'Sonny Boy' where he explores his humble beginnings in New York City, and his incredible success and multiple achievements. “It was due,” he told People about the memoir. “I’m in my 85th year. When you get there and you start experiencing age, you understand why they do put things down.”

© Screen Archives Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in a scene from the Francis Ford Coppola movie 'The Godfather' 1972.

“At least according to me, I’ve had quite a big life," he said to the publication. He also talks about family tragedies and vulnerable moments of his life. The star, who has four children, 34-year-old Julie, 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, and 16-month-old Roman, wants to leave a record for his loved ones.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Al Pacino attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters"

When it comes to his fatherhood journey, the actor says that it was a transformative moment in his life. “It changed me for life,” he said to the publication. “The idea that you're throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children … there's the love.”

© HAL GARB Al Pacino holds up his Oscar during the 65th Annual Academy Awards ceremony 29 March 1993

He also talks about one of his most vulnerable moments, when he went through a near-death experience at the height of the COVID pandemic. “I fainted, and when I opened my eyes, there were six paramedics in my living room,” he explained. “I didn’t have a pulse. Everybody thought I was dead.”

© Screen Archives Al Pacino in the 1971 Broadway production of 'The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel'.

Another decisive moment for him was his decision to be sober, as he said he found issues with fame and media attention while becoming recognized for his acting skills.

“I started to forget things at a very young age — they called them blackouts, so I got nervous,” he told People, after being sober for over 40 years. "I went to AA for a while. It's a great place, but it was not for me," admitting that he found the support he needed in his sponsor and friend Charlie Laughton, "That helped me."