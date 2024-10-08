Meet Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest children: 16-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood

The Presley legacy continues with new generations. But not just with Riley Keough, who is the sole trustee of her late mom Lisa Marie Presley's estate and the owner of her grandfather Elvis Presley's Graceland. The actress also has two siblings, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

The 16-year-old twins are the grandchildren of the iconic singer. However, Riley is the daughter of musician Danny Keough, from one of Lisa Marie's marriages. She was born in 1988, and her brother Benjamin was born a year later in 1989. The family suffered a great loss when Benjamin passed away in 2020 at the age of 27.

Lisa Marie was also married to Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage, but it was in her marriage with producer Michael Lockwood, that she welcomed Harper and Finley. The pair married in 2006, and the twins were born in October 2008.

The happy family lived together until 2016 when Lisa Marie filed for divorce. The twins are the youngest children of the family, and they maintain private lives, staying away from the public eye. They were 14 years old when their mom passed away, following their rare public appearance during the promotion of Baz Luhrmann's movie 'Elvis' in 2022.

Apart from this public appearance, they were photographed in 2017 at the premiere of their sister's series 'Daisy Jones & The Six' where they were accompanied by Lisa Marie.

Harper and Finley's lives after the tragic death of their mom:

A close source told OK Magazine that they “are very sensible, smart girls who mostly keep out of the spotlight. They are getting lots of attention from the family, talk about Lisa Marie a lot to keep her memory alive, and visit Graceland often."

After Lisa Marie's death, the twins have been taken care of by their dad. "The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved," he said at the time. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives.”