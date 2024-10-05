Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, and more

The weekend is here! As always, we have a round-up of TikToks created by some of your favorite stars. From Lizzo's weight loss to Kylie Jenner's first time walking in a fashion show, get ready to be entertained.

1. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter shares her excitement after selling out Madison Square Garden on her Short n' Sweet world tour.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner invites fans to watch her prepare for her first runway show with Coperni. While Kendall Jenner has been the one walking them, she's ready for this new venture of her life.

3. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey makes it clear that she is NOT ready for "All I Want for Christmas is You" to make its 2024 Holiday comeback.

4. Lizzo

Lizzo shows off her incredible weight loss and invites fans to make a protein pop with her.

5. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, whose paternal grandparents and great-grandparents emigrated from the Philippines, shares her excitement about visiting the country.

6. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham celebrates the launch of 21:50 Rêverie in Paris with her family and guests like Eva Longoria.

@victoriabeckham Celebrations for 21:50 Rêverie in Paris! Kisses @David Beckham @Brooklyn Beckham @Romeo Beckham @Cruz Beckham @Nicolaannepeltzbeckham @Eva Longoria @Isabela Grutman @Nina Dobrev @Sofia Vergara @Celina Locks @HALE ZERO x ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham Store

7. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez went viral several times at Sabrina Carpenter's show, but she was just a girl having fun! She invited fans to get ready with her in this adorable clip.

8. Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan shares the magic from her show in Berlin.

9. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg shows off some of his antics on the set of The Voice as a new judge.

10. Anitta

Anitta shares some clips on set with Fat Joe and DJ Khaled on set of their new track, "Paradise."