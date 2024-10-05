Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, and more
Kylie Jenner

VIRAL VIDEOS

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, and more

It's happening on TikTok 

Jovita Trujillo
Jovita Trujillo - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 4, 2024 10:44 PM EDT

The weekend is here! As always, we have a round-up of TikToks created by some of your favorite stars. From Lizzo's weight loss to Kylie Jenner's first time walking in a fashion show, get ready to be entertained.  

1. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter shares her excitement after selling out Madison Square Garden on her Short n' Sweet world tour. 

@sabrinacarpenter

MSG @The Garden

♬ original sound - urs

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner invites fans to watch her prepare for her first runway show with Coperni. While Kendall Jenner has been the one walking them, she's ready for this new venture of her life. 

3. Mariah Carey 

Mariah Carey makes it clear that she is NOT ready for "All I Want for Christmas is You" to make its 2024 Holiday comeback. 

@mariahcarey

To those asking…. Not yet!!!

♬ original sound - Mariah Carey

4. Lizzo

Lizzo shows off her incredible weight loss and invites fans to make a protein pop with her. 

@lizzo

Nah my stomach was bubbling after ts 🤢 #proteinsoda

♬ Chill Vibes - Adriel

5. Olivia Rodrigo 

Olivia Rodrigo, whose paternal grandparents and great-grandparents emigrated from the Philippines, shares her excitement about visiting the country. 

@livbedumb

on my way to the philippines!!!! im sooooooo excited!!!!

♬ original sound - philippinesyesterday - philippinesyesterday

6. Victoria Beckham 

Victoria Beckham celebrates the launch of 21:50 Rêverie in Paris with her family and guests like Eva Longoria

@victoriabeckham

Celebrations for 21:50 Rêverie in Paris! Kisses @David Beckham @Brooklyn Beckham @Romeo Beckham @Cruz Beckham @Nicolaannepeltzbeckham @Eva Longoria @Isabela Grutman @Nina Dobrev @Sofia Vergara @Celina Locks @HALE ZERO x

♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham Store

7. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez went viral several times at Sabrina Carpenter's show, but she was just a girl having fun! She invited fans to get ready with her in this adorable clip. 

8. Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan shares the magic from her show in Berlin. 

@chappellroan

femininomenon in berlin ✶⋆.˚

♬ original sound - chappell roan

9. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg shows off some of his antics on the set of The Voice as a new judge.

@snoopdogg

Ready ?? We at it again @NBC's The Voice 8/7c tonite 🎤💯👊🏿🤷🏿‍♂️ 😆 Blinds!!!

♬ Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg

10. Anitta

Anitta shares some clips on set with Fat Joe and DJ Khaled on set of their new track, "Paradise." 

@anitta

Feels like PARADISE na-na-na… @djkhaled @Fat Joe

♬ Paradise - Fat Joe & Anitta & DJ Khaled

