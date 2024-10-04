RBD celebrates their 20th anniversary with a legal victory: They won the lawsuit!

After a long legal battle, on October 4, the members of RBD achieved a victory that has become the cherry on the cake, in the celebration of the 20 years of the group. Within the framework of the World RBD Day, Maite Perroni, Christopher Von Uckermann, and Christian Chávez announced, through a statement, that the legal battle against their former manager has come to an end.

Excited to have won this battle, for the first time, they revealed the reason for the complaint and the resolution of a judge who ruled in their favor in this legal process.

© Eyepix Group

In this document, it was revealed that this legal process was driven only by three of its five members: Maite, Christopher and Christian. Due to this detail, they were the only ones who published this statement on their social media, which was released in Spanish, English and Portuguese, with the aim that their fans around the world celebrate with them.

© Eyepix Group

For the first time, it was made known why this lawsuit originated. "Finally, after a year, this matter has concluded. The truth is on our side.As set forth in the final settlement agreement, T6H, through its owner, Guillermo Rosas, was claiming that Guillermo's company was entitled to $10,072,811.00 in connection with Guillermo and his company's management of RBD's live performance tour in the United States of America, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia.

© John Medina

"Following our filing of a complaint against Guillermo and his company in both Federal Court and with the California Labor Commissioner, in addition to a thorough audit," T6H was awarded a sum of $4,723,591.00 USD, which is $5,349,220.00 USD less than Guillermo originally claimed.

After getting the law to rule in their favor, the band members reflected on this situation and invited new talents to continue fighting for respect for the work of artists.