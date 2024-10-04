Will Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway reprise their roles in the upcoming 'The Princess Diaries 3' movie?

Disney fans rejoice—"The Princess Diaries 3" is officially in the works, with acclaimed director Adele Lim at the helm. Known for her work on "Crazy Rich Asians," Lim is set to bring a fresh touch to the beloved franchise.

"As a die-hard fan of the original 'Princess Diaries,' I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life," Lim told Variety. "We look forward to celebrating its core tenets of female power, joy, and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

The original "Princess Diaries" premiered in 2001. It starred Anne Hathaway as the shy, clumsy teenager Mia Thermopolis, who learned she was heir to the throne of the fictional European kingdom of Genovia. The film was a massive hit, followed by the 2004 sequel, "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," directed by the late Garry Marshall.

Hathaway, now 41, told V Magazine that the film's development is progressing smoothly. "We're in a good place," she revealed. There's nothing to announce yet, but we're in a good place."

While Hathaway seems open to returning, the fate of her co-star, Julie Andrews, remains less confident. In a previous interview, Andrews, who played the regal Queen Clarisse Renaldi, expressed mixed feelings. "It's quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I'm not sure, but sometimes it's best to leave a good thing alone," she told Today.com, acknowledging the delicate balance between nostalgia and overextending a beloved series. However, she added, "I'd be very happy if we did do another one," leaving the door open for a potential return.

"It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now because this is how long it actually takes to make things," Anne told People in 2023.

As the third installment inches closer to reality, fans can also look forward to another Hathaway sequel: a follow-up to the 2006 classic "The Devil Wears Prada." Sources have confirmed to Deadline that a sequel is in early development at Disney, and will have Aline Brosh McKenna, who scripted the original film, penning the sequel. "The Devil Wears Prada" is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name. The movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $326 million worldwide.

While plot details for "The Princess Diaries 3" remain under wraps, Lim's leadership promises to bring a refreshing, modern energy to the film while preserving the heart and humor of the original. Whether we'll see Mia embrace her queenly duties or encounter new royal challenges, one thing is sure—Genovia is about to come to life once more.​​​​