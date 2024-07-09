'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel is in development despite Anne Hathaway's skepticism

Whether you are Team Miranda, Team Andy, or Team Emily, this exciting development will excite fans of the beloved fashion-world dramedy "The Devil Wears Prada." Sources have confirmed to Deadline that a sequel is in early development at Disney. Aline Brosh McKenna, who scripted the original film, has been tapped to pen the sequel.

While studio representatives haven't shared any comments, discussions about the project are all over social media. It remains to be seen which members of the original cast will return. However, in a recent interview with E! News, Anne Hathaway expressed skepticism about the likelihood of a sequel, stating that she didn't believe "a continuation of that story" was "ever gonna happen."

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep during Twentieth Century Fox Premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" - Arrivals at AMC Loews Lincoln Square at 1998 Broadway on 68th Street in New York, New York, United States.

David Frankel, the original film's director, is reportedly in talks to return, and original producer Wendy Finerman is confirmed to be back on board. These early developments suggest that the sequel will aim to recapture the magic that made the first film a worldwide sensation.

Meryl Streep, who stars in the iconic film, told Vogue's Editor-in-ChiefEditor-in-Chief Anna Wintour that playing the role was not a challenge but "fun."

The Original's Legacy

Released in June 2006 by 20th Century Fox, before Disney acquired the studio, "The Devil Wears Prada" is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name. The story follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a journalism graduate who lands a job as a junior assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the powerful and demanding editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine.

© Getty Images Actors Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway attend the premiere of the film 'Devil Wears Prada' during the ninth day of the 63rd Venice Film Festival on September 7, 2006, in Venice, Italy.

Initially overwhelmed by the high-pressure environment and Miranda's relentless demands, Andy gradually adapts, gaining confidence and a sense of style. However, as she becomes more immersed in her work, she faces personal challenges, including a strained relationship with her boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier) and ethical dilemmas about the values of the fashion industry.

Critical and Commercial Success

"The Devil Wears Prada" was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $326 million worldwide. Meryl Streep's portrayal of Miranda Priestly earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. The film was also a breakthrough project for Emily Blunt, who played Andy's colleague Emily Charlton. The star-studded cast included Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, and Adrian Grenier, contributing to the film's widespread appeal.

The Latino who Missed the Opportunity to be part of this Iconic Film

John Leguizamo has had a prolific career spanning decades, marked by various roles across film, television, and theater. However, in a recent interview with Business Insider, Leguizamo revealed some intriguing insights into roles he almost took but ultimately passed on.

© Getty Images John Leguizamo reveals he turned down playing Nigel on 'The Devil Wears Prada'

One notable role Leguizamo disclosed turning down was that of Nigel Kipling in the 2006 hit film "The Devil Wears Prada." The character, portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the final production, was a pivotal figure serving as a mentor to the protagonist, Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway. Reflecting on this decision, Leguizamo admitted having remorse for turning it down. "Oh yeah. 'The Devil Wears Prada,' the Stanley Tucci part," he said when asked if he had regrets.

Although he never revealed the reasons, this decision may leave some fans wondering what could have been, considering Tucci's acclaimed performance in the role. Others also consider it a missed opportunity from the actor, as he would have helped to have Latino representation in camera.