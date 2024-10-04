Jason Momoa shows love for his girlfriend Adria Arjona: 'She makes him happy'

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona seem to going strong in their relationship. The two Hollywood stars prefer to keep their personal life private and rarely talk about their romance. However, the actor recently confirmed they are still happy together after showing his love and appreciation for Adria on social media.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos of her recent trip to Italy, to which Jason commented by leaving heart emojis. The pair first met in 2021 after working on 'Sweet Girl' but it was not until May 2024 that they went public with their relationship by making it Instagram official. "Mi amor," he wrote in the caption sharing a photo of them.

© Instagram

Earlier this year he confirmed that he was "very much in a relationship" but did not give more details. A close source revealed to People that they have a great connection and share similar interests. "She's good to him — and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is," the insider said. "She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other."

© Instagram

"She makes him happy. She's very adventurous and down-to-earth as well," the source continued. "They love the outdoors and enjoy motorcycle rides." Before their relationship, Jason was married to Lisa Bonet but the former couple separated in 2022.

© Getty Images Adria Arjona at the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Blink Twice"

The pair share two kids, 17-year-old daughter Lola lolani and 15-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. Meanwhile, Adria married her longtime boyfriend Edgardo Canales in Guatemala in 2019 and separated in 2023.