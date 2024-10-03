Joaquin Phoenix seemingly confirms his marriage to Rooney Mara: 'My wife'

Joaquin Phoenix is known for keeping his personal life private. The Hollywood star is always in the spotlight for his incredible achievements but rarely talks about his love life. However, he is known to be very much in love with his longtime partner, Rooney Mara.

The celebrity couple have made red carpet appearances in the past and have even worked together, but they had yet to confirm if they were married.

Joaquin is currently promoting his new movie with Lady Gaga, reprising his role as the Joker. During one of his latest interviews, he seemingly made a big revelation regarding his personal life, while talking about his family life.

© Amy Sussman Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara attend the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures "Joker"

“I was talking with my mom and my wife, and we were just like talking s--philosophizing,” he said to Sam Fragoso in his latest podcast conversation. “About what’s going on in the world," he continued.

Joaquin referred to his romantic partner as his "wife," which could indicate that the pair already tied the knot in a private ceremony. They were first romantically linked in 2017 while working together on 'Mary Magdalene,' but first met on the set of 'Her' in 2013.

© Tullio M. Puglia Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix attend the 'Her' Photocall during the 8th Rome Film Festival

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he confessed to Vanity Fair in 2019. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.” They also welcomed their first child, River, in 2020, and the actor talked about his parenting approach, including his vegan diet.

© Kevin Winter Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

“I would hope that [he is vegan], but I’m not going to impose my belief on my child. I don’t think that’s right,” he told The Sunday Times in 2021. “I’m going to educate him about the reality," he added.