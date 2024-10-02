Rachel Zegler opens up about her love of New York diversity; 'Where people speak in Spanish to me'

Rachel Zegler is happy to be back in New York. The actress and musical theater star is currently readying for a performance of "Romeo + Juliet" in Broadway, where she stars in the titular role alongside Kit Connor. While discussing the project, she revealed how happy she was to be in New York, a city she grew up near, and what she values most about the place.

© Nina Westervelt Rachel Zegler at the Dior Fashion Show

Zegler has been incredibly busy with work over the past years, spending six months in the UK for "Snow White" and later spending some time in Poland while shooting "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

"It’s not until you have to go around the world filming in different cities that you realize how grateful you are for the diversity [of New York],” she said in an interview with Variety.

“When I came home from my year in Europe, going to my bodega, where people speak in Spanish to me, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I missed you, Enrique!’”

Another element that she loves about New York is the fashion, which Zegler irreverently describes as people wearing "whatever the f*ck they want."

© Corey Nickols Rachel Zegler at SXSW

Zegler on why she thought twice before taking the role of Juliet

As Zegler readies to make her Broadway debut, she reveals that she thought twice before taking "Romeo + Juliet." Zegler was memorably cast as Maria in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," a role that while amazing, has defined much of her career. “And I didn’t want to be boxed into that part for the rest of time,” she said. “It’s an amazing piece, and it was an amazing job. But you’re ready to move on at some point.”

She revealed that in the end, she couldn't pass up on an opportunity to work with the talented group of creatives. The city also played a big role in her decision. “It keeps me in New York,” she said. “I love an excuse to be home.”