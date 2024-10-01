Kelly Ripa celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month by hilariously demonstrating how a mammogram works

Kelly Ripa is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month by calling attention to the issue memorably and hilariously, as she's known to do. A day before her 54th birthday, Ripa discussed the importance of mammograms, encouraging women to attend their yearly appointments while laying her chest on the table as if she were truly getting a mammogram.

© Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the cohosts of "Live with Kelly and Mark"

"Okay, now hold your breath!" said Ripa, laying on the table and causing the audience to laugh.

Ripa also revealed that her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos always opts to call her when she's getting the exam. "October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so this is my plea to all of you! Don't forget to get your mammogram screening. I just got my letter in the mail. It's time," she said. "I know it's your favorite time of year. It's the one time of year that Mark feels the need to call me incessantly about something, is when I'm in the vice."

"It's the one time that you and Lola will start calling me non-stop," Ripa continued, mentioning their daughter Lola Consuelos. "It's like you have a pull to call me you know, when I'm there."

© Kevin Mazur Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos

More details about Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness is an event celebrated every October by the National Breast Cancer Association. The event provides people all over the world with the information they need to act and be informed regarding their odds of developing breast cancer and what they can do to mitigate the risk.

"Advancements in early detection methods and support continue to increase the chances of survival. When caught in its earliest, localized stages, the 5-year relative survival rate of breast cancer is 99%," reads the website. It also provides many helpful resources for people, including people's risk factors, how to conduct breast self-exams, and more.