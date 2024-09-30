Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey buy George Clooney's mansion in Los Angeles
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo© Ethan Miller

The movie star purchased the home from the Fleetwood Mac singer in 1995 for $2.2 million

SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 12:34 PM EDT

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey continue their romantic love story with a new milestone. The celebrity couple are reportedly the new owners of an impressive property in Los Angeles, California, previously owned by none other than George Clooney.

As reported by TMZ, the model and the athlete purchased the 7,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home from the Hollywood star, as they prepare to start a new chapter in their lives. 

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones © Arturo Holmes
The Fryman Canyon estate features a stunning pool and tennis court, and a 3.1-acre plot with separate guest houses in case they want to host for their family and friends. Clooney had owned the lavish mansion for 30 years, and it was previously owned by Stevie Nicks.

George and Amal Clooney home in Los Angeles© GrosbyGroup

The movie star purchased the home from the Fleetwood Mac singer in 1995 for $2.2 million, but it seems like Clooney spends more time with his wife Amal Clooney in Italy, where they also own a property. Clooney is known to be the owner of multiple homes, in Mexico, England, and France. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Amal Clooney and George Clooney vacation Lake Como© Getty Images
Amal Clooney and George Clooney

The model and the sportsman reportedly purchased the home after their wedding in Rhode Island. Before moving together, Culpo owned a $3.5 mansion in Los Angeles. “I realized I really wanted something that felt more calming, like a sanctuary almost. A respite from the city,” she said to Architectural Digest about the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Encino. 

Meanwhile, McCaffrey listed his North Carolina home for $12.5 million earlier this year. However, the pair have yet to talk about the new chapter of their lives in Los Angeles.

