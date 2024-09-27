George Clooney praises a blushing Amal at The Albies red carpet; 'She's always in the right side of history'

George Clooney always has encouraging words for his wife Amal. The couple attended The Albies yesterday, where they looked stunning on the red carpet and shared some encouraging words for each other in front of the press.

© James Devaney Amal and George Clooney at The Albie Awards

The pair took some photos as they stopped by the red carpet, showing off their all-black attire. Amal wore a stunning gown while George kept it simple with a traditional tuxedo.

As the two spoke with journalists on the red carpet, they discussed each other's support, with George sharing his admiration for his wife's work. “I would support anything my wife is involved in,” he said to PEOPLE.

“She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention," he said, prompting a blush from Amal.

Amal praised George's efforts as an advocate, utilizing his platform to spotlight real issues in the world. “He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight," she said.

© Taylor Hill Amal and George Clooney at The Albies red carpet

What are The Albies about?

The Albies are an awards show meant to spotlight people who stand up for human rights. In an interview with The New York Times, George and Amal explained how their partnership worked, with each of them bringing certain skills to the table.

"She does all the heavy lifting and the law-degree work, and I try to make it loud. I think it's kind of a good team effort," said George.

The Albies were developed by the Clooneys and hopes to provide some protection and notoriety to people who stand up for what's right. "The Albies to shine a spotlight on the danger that those heroic groups and individuals are facing, raising the stakes for their persecutors and telling them the world is watching," explains the official website.