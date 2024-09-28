Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Eva Longoria, Kylie Jenner, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here, so it's time to relax and have some feel-good entertainment with your favorite celebrities. As always, we have our weekly round-up of TikToks showing your favorite stars creative content.



1. Shakira

Shakira celebrates the release of her new single, "Soltera" with her famous friends, exciting fans that she is with Greeicy Rendón.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner invites fans for Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week wear she wore a daring black keyhole gown.

3. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter kicks off her Short n' Sweet Tour with a viral video with over 13M views.

@sabrinacarpenter THE SHORT N’ SWEET TOUR BEGINS TONIGHT 💋 which city r u coming to? ♬ original sound - Rabbit ☾

4. Will Smith

Will Smith does his best to rap in Portuguese while in Brazil.

5. Rosalia

Rosalia shows off a stunning gown with friends to her new track, "Omega."

6.Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria welcomes fans to a behind the scenes look at the annual "Walk Your Worth" fashion show, which took center stage at the historic Palais Garnier in Paris.

7. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba meets with Kamala Harris about Latino small businesses.

@jessicaalba #Latina small businesses are the fastest growing in the country—and when we grow and strengthen them, we all benefit ♬ original sound - Jessica Alba

8. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson visits Apalachee High School football team in Winder, GA, after they endured a mass shooting.

@therock Sometimes one of the best paths to begin the healing journey is through our smiles, laughter and joy. I was blessed this past week to have the APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM come visit me at the production soundstages I’ve been filming at here in Atlanta, Georgia. As the world knows, Apalachee High School in Winder, GA, has endured the unimaginable tragedy of a mass shooting. I didn’t know what to expect when I walked in to meet them - I was absolutely BLOWN AWAY by their spirit and energy. I looked these kids in their eyes and hugged ‘em - I know they’re in great pain, but man are they resilient and staying strong. It was as if they just needed a reason, an opportunity to just “let it all go” in this moment. As we said goodbyes, the last kid I hugged said, “we needed this Rock” (so did I) I can’t begin to imagine what these players and all the students, teachers & staff of Apalachee High are going through right now, but I’m here in any and every way I can be - to give my support and love to them and their families as they begin their healing journey. God bless you all. We Are One Apalachee. ps, I’m in touch with Coach Hancock and as promised, I’ll be there for your first home game. ♬ original sound - The Rock

9. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello wears a ski mask covered in diamonds.

10. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato meets Governor Gavin Newson who updated the Coogan Law that will ensure children featured on social media are granted agency when they come of age and are properly compensated for the use of their name and likeness.