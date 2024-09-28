Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Eva Longoria, Kylie Jenner, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here, so it's time to relax and have some feel-good entertainment with your favorite celebrities. As always, we have our weekly round-up of TikToks showing your favorite stars creative content.
1. Shakira
Shakira celebrates the release of her new single, "Soltera" with her famous friends, exciting fans that she is with Greeicy Rendón.
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner invites fans for Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week wear she wore a daring black keyhole gown.
3. Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter kicks off her Short n' Sweet Tour with a viral video with over 13M views.
4. Will Smith
Will Smith does his best to rap in Portuguese while in Brazil.
5. Rosalia
Rosalia shows off a stunning gown with friends to her new track, "Omega."
6.Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria welcomes fans to a behind the scenes look at the annual "Walk Your Worth" fashion show, which took center stage at the historic Palais Garnier in Paris.
7. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba meets with Kamala Harris about Latino small businesses.
8. The Rock
Dwayne Johnson visits Apalachee High School football team in Winder, GA, after they endured a mass shooting.
@therock
Sometimes one of the best paths to begin the healing journey is through our smiles, laughter and joy. I was blessed this past week to have the APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM come visit me at the production soundstages I’ve been filming at here in Atlanta, Georgia. As the world knows, Apalachee High School in Winder, GA, has endured the unimaginable tragedy of a mass shooting. I didn’t know what to expect when I walked in to meet them - I was absolutely BLOWN AWAY by their spirit and energy. I looked these kids in their eyes and hugged ‘em - I know they’re in great pain, but man are they resilient and staying strong. It was as if they just needed a reason, an opportunity to just “let it all go” in this moment. As we said goodbyes, the last kid I hugged said, “we needed this Rock” (so did I) I can’t begin to imagine what these players and all the students, teachers & staff of Apalachee High are going through right now, but I’m here in any and every way I can be - to give my support and love to them and their families as they begin their healing journey. God bless you all. We Are One Apalachee. ps, I’m in touch with Coach Hancock and as promised, I’ll be there for your first home game. ♬ original sound - The Rock
9. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello wears a ski mask covered in diamonds.
10. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato meets Governor Gavin Newson who updated the Coogan Law that will ensure children featured on social media are granted agency when they come of age and are properly compensated for the use of their name and likeness.
@ddlovato
In order to build a better future for the next generation of child stars, we need to put protections in place for minors working in the digital space. I'm grateful to Governor Newsom for taking action with this update to the Coogan Law that will ensure children featured on social media are granted agency when they come of age and are properly compensated for the use of their name and likeness.
A special thank you to my incredible partners on Child Star - Chris McCarty, Nicola Marsh, and @OBB. Thank you so much for all of your hard work and for remembering that the most important thing we can do with this film is to help protect kids of today and of the future. Please make sure to check out Quit Clicking Kids to learn more about the issues at hand. ♬ original sound - Demi Lovato