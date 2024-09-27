Maye Musk clarifies Elon Musk and Italian PM secret romance rumors

Maye Musk is sharing her thoughts regarding her son's dating life.

Elon Musk recently made headlines after sitting next to Georgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy. The two attended the Atlantic Council Global Citizen's Award, in New York City, where various photos were captured, including one where they're looking into each other's eyes. The internet took that as confirmation of romance, sharing some viral posts that Musk and his mother were quick to shut down.

© Taylor Hill Elon and Maye Musk at Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween Party

Musk attended the event with his mother, who's also seen seated next to her son.

The photo that sparked the discussion was shared on X, showing Meloni and Musk looking at each other. "We all know what happened next," wrote an X user. Maye reposted the photo with some context.

"I went back to the hotel with Elon," she wrote, adding an emoji with the monocle.

Musk also shared his thoughts on the incident, trying to control the rumors as much as possible. “I was there with my Mom," he wrote. "There is no romantic relationship whatsoever with PM Meloni."

Musk and PM Meloni's relationship

Aside from the photo, internet dwellers were quick to highlight Musk's descriptions of PM Meloni. He introduced her to the event, where she had a brief speech, claiming that Meloni "is even more beautiful on the inside than she is on the outside.”

Musk also praised her qualities as a politician, noting that she was different from the bulk. He described Meloni as “authentic, honest and thoughtful. That can’t always be said about politicians."

Meloni and Musk have met various times on different occasions. The Telegraph reports that Musk visited her last June when he traveled to her residence in Rome. The publication claims he visited Italy again in December, speaking at a political festival hosted by Meloni's far-right party, the Brothers of Italy.