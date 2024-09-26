Justin and Hailey Bieber attend a church service weeks after welcoming their firstborn

Justin and Hailey Bieber were seen attending a church service in Los Angeles, taking a break from their parental responsibilities. Hailey, 27, sported a long leopard-print jacket, black T-shirt, blue baggy jeans, and red Adidas sneakers, complemented by a matching leopard-print handbag.

Justin, 30, wore an unzipped red hoodie, black pants, furry Louis Vuitton boots, and a beige fedora. He was also seen carrying a mug featuring a cute cartoon bear holding up a heart with the words "Papa Bear" written above it.

It is unknown if the mass was dedicated to the baby; however, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE that the pair "very much wished and prayed for" to become parents. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin," the source continued. "He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

Another insider said the pair appeared "more in love" than ever, assuring the publication that Justin had "been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born." Justin "wants to focus on being a great dad and husband."

The Biebers welcomed their first child in California, and the baby and mom are reportedly "doing well," "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote on social media, with his wife re-sharing the photo.

© Raymond Hall Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on August 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )

In September 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows in a private ceremony at a New York City courthouse. In September 2019, to celebrate their union with friends and family, the couple hosted a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina. Fast-forward to May 2024, when the couple joyfully announced that they were expecting their first child.

“They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed,” the source shared. “They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out.”

In September 2024, the model and Kylie Jenner had a moms' night out for the first time since Bieber gave birth in August. The Rhode Skin founder and Kylie Cosmetics owner were seen protecting themselves by wearing facemasks.

During her casual outing, the model and first-time mom looked stunning in a Prada barn jacket paired with white ankle socks and vibrant red Jill Sander ballerina flats. To complement the outfit, she carried a stylish leopard-print Yves Saint Laurent shoulder bag and wore her signature slicked-back bun hairstyle.

© The Grosby Group Just a few weeks after giving birth to her first child, Hailey Bieber went out for a dinner date with Kylie Jenner at Il Segreto Ristorante in Bel-Air. The new mom looked beautiful and calm as she spent time with her close friend.

Although the Biebers have never revealed the official birth date of their offspring, Hailey Bieber's friend Adwoa Aboah might have accidentally revealed it during a social media interaction. After Hailey commented on a post to celebrate the birth of Aboah's newborn, the model prompted to reply, "a day apart. 💔💔💔🐣🐣🐣," meaning that baby Jack was probably born on August 22.

