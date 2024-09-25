Tom Brady prohibits Mark Zuckember's Meta from using his photos, but his request might not proceed

If you are a millennial, you probably fell victim to email chains. Years later, the practice has taken over social media. Tom Bradyand many more stars have spent the past week resharing a post on Instagram prohibiting Mark Zuckerberg's Meta from using their information and photos.

The chain even assures that an attorney might take legal consequences. "Goodbye Meta AI," the statement read. "Please note an attorney has advised us to put this on; failure to do so may result in legal consequences. As Meta is now a public entity all members must post a similar statement. If you do not post at least once it will be assumed you are okay with them using your information and photos. I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information, or photos."

© Getty Images This photo taken on February 27, 2024 shows Mark Zuckerberg, head of US tech giant Meta, waving as he enters the Japanese prime minister's office during his visit to Tokyo. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images)

Legal experts reaction

Legal experts have clarified that sharing such statements on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram does nothing to prevent Meta (the parent company of these platforms) from using user-generated content as outlined in their terms of service.

Despite popular belief, simply posting a statement declaring ownership of your content does not change the legal rights granted to Meta through their terms of service. It's essential for users to understand the implications of these terms and to make informed decisions about the content they choose to share on these platforms.

“While we don’t currently have an opt-out feature, we’ve built in-platform tools that allow people to delete their personal information from chats with Meta AI across our apps,” says Emil Vazquez, a spokesperson for the company, as informed by WIRED.

Instagram introduces chatbots modeled on celebrities

In September 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced a groundbreaking suite of generative artificial intelligence products, with 28 chatbots modeled on celebrities and creators, including Tom Brady. These chatbots, including personas with the images of Naomi Osaka, Kendall Jenner, Charli D’Amelio, LaurDIY, MrBeast, and more, help fans engage with them on Instagram and Messenger.

These AI avatars take on fake names and maintain separate social media accounts to distinguish clearly between virtual personas and real individuals. The personas of celebrities are essentially used to create an engaging and immersive chatbot experience. One important aspect of these chatbots modeled after celebrities is that they represent the characters they imitate rather than real-life personalities.

© Hola

For instance, the Naomi Osaka chatbot doesn't aim to replicate the tennis superstar's everyday life. Instead, it embodies the essence of Tamika, an anime enthusiast, while Kendall Jenner personifies Billie, a devoted older sister.

Meta has assured users that they have implemented advanced measures, including robust security protocols and continuous monitoring, to prevent malicious use of this technology. Additionally, strict guidelines are enforced to ensure that the AI avatars operate within ethical boundaries, and regular reviews are conducted to uphold these standards.