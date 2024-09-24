Jeff Bezos proudly supports Lauren Sanchez at her Miami book event

Lauren Sanchez has added children’s book author to her long resume, and she’s had the support of her fiancé Jeff Bezos. The Emmy Award-winning journalist, helicopter pilot, aviator, and environmentalist celebrated the release of her book "The Fly Who Flew to Space” on September 10 and is currently on a press tour.

© Daniel Peeples Lauren Sánchez has been on the road for her book tour

On Monday, she was joined by Bezos at one of her stops in Miami inside the Books & Books bookstore & café, where she participated in a Q&A. The Amazon founder looked proud and in awe of his future wife as she did her thing in front of the audience. Bezos happily clapped for the author, smiling at her fondly.

Jeff Bezos supports Lauren Sanchez and her new book

The billionaire’s night supporting Sanchez comes after he left her book a 6-star review on Amazon. Although you can only officially leave 5 stars, he wrote in bold, "Six Stars." “This is the best children’s book my fiancée has ever written,” he continued in the review.

Following the event, on Tuesday, Sanchez shared a gallery of photos and videos looking into the night. The 54-year-old was busy signing autographs and meeting fans wearing a chic black look. She had the support of friends like singer Jewel in the comments saying, “You’re crushing it!.”

The book is proving to be a success, making its way to top the USA TODAY Best-selling booklist and The New York Times children’s picture books bestseller list. However, it has come with some drama.

Last week, it was reported by multiple outlets that Sanchez’s ex-yoga teacher, Alanna Zabe, author of the 2023 book "Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars" has sued Sanchez alleging theft of intellectual property, per Page Six. The teacher says she taught Sánchez privately from 2007 to 2011 and alleges Sanchez's book was “carried out with the intent to harm plaintiff, driven by personal jealousy, and a personal desire to posture publicly as ‘philanthropic and caring.’”

Meanwhile, Sanchez has been celebrating her hard-earned success, sharing personal insights about her journey, including her experience living with dyslexia.