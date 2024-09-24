The reason why heartthrob Can Yaman has stepped away from the spotlight

Can Yaman became an overnight success after his work in the series "Daydreamer." Alongside Demet Özdemir, Yaman played the role of Can Divit, transcending his native Turkey and reaching international success. Shortly after, every aspect of his life became a source of intrigue, including his move to Italy, the end of his engagement with the journalist Diletta, and more, concluding with the erasure of all of his social media profiles, where he had over 10 million followers.

© Ivan Romano Can Yaman in Italy

Yaman's decision to step away from the spotlight dates back to five years ago when he decided to open a foundation called "Can Yaman for Children." The organization works to give kids and young people the opportunity to build a successful future for themselves.

While it's unknown why Yaman decided to suddenly eliminate his social media, many speculate that it could have been due to the immense pressure he felt from fans and followers, who frequently harass him digitally.

Nowadays, Yaman is shooting a series in Italy called "Sandokan," a reboot based on the historical fictional pirate written by Emilio Salgari. The reboot is being developed by the European production company Lux Vide.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Can Yaman in Italy

More details about 'Sandokan'

The series follows the titular pirate on his adventures across Southeast Asia. As he travels, he's joined by various characters set in the mid-19th century on the island of Borneo. The series began to shoot earlier this year, in Formello, a city on the outskirts of Rome.

"Sandokan" co-stars Ed Westwick, the Italian actor Alessandro Preziosi, Alanah Bloor, and John Hannah. The story is set at the start of Sandokan's journey before he's achieved many of the feats that he's known for.

“We are very proud to be bringing the iconic ‘Sandokan’ saga back into Italian homes,” said Lux Vide CEO Luca Bernabei. “Over the past few years, we have worked to create an international project that would enhance Emilio Salgari’s IP in a contemporary way.”



