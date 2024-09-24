Chrissy Teigen 'survives' her first Girl Scouts camping trip with Luna

Chrissy Teigen may be famous, but she's making memories with her kids just like any mom. The mother of four shares Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren with her husband, John Legend, and over the weekend, she embarked on her first Girls Scouts camping trip. On Monday, the 38-year-old cookbook author shared a gallery of photos and videos from their adventure, and it looked like Luna, who turned 8 in April, had a blast with her troupe. "We have survived our first Girl Scout camping trip!!" Teigen captioned the carousel.

The group stayed entertained with fun activities like archery, BINGO, campfire stories, snacks, and more. Teigen did some of the cooking, making bacon and waffles on a stick for the campers. Teigen and the rest of the guardians made sure they had fun and looked adorable in matching outfits.

When it was time to unwind, Teigen left the designer items at home, looking comfortable and relatable in loose sweats. "I love that you’re just a mom doing mom stuff," "I smell Bravo's next reality TV show and I'm here for it," and "Moms gone wild," were some of the amusing comments on her post.

While Teigen joined Luna for her world of Girl Scouts, the 8-year-old has also been immersing herself in her mom's activities. On Friday, Teigen shared a video from the Change's Vote Like You Meme it Dinner. "I love bringing my daughter to these events. Hoping she will see how much power she holds, FOR GOOD, for hope for the future with her vote one day," she wrote in the caption.