Lauren Sánchez hosts a party to celebrate the launch of her new children's book

Lauren Sánchez's friends hosted a party to celebrate the launch of her new children's book, The Fly Who Flew to SpaceAccording to Lauren, Kris Jenner had the initiative to gather Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and more in a heartwarming, star-studded event. "I’ve learned so much during the launch of my book and that includes knowing the importance of good friends," Lauren wrote on Instagram.

"Women who scoot over and make room for other women to “have a seat at the table.” Women who uplift each other. Thank you @krisjenner for hosting this beautiful lunch with all the girls to support @theflywhoflew. What a special afternoon, I’m over the moon!🌙," she concluded.

Lauren Sánchez Visits an Elementary School

The author, philanthropist, and entrepreneur collaborated with Blue Origin's Club for the Future, a non-profit organization focused on inspiring and mobilizing future generations to pursue careers in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) for the betterment of Earth. They visited a local elementary school to commemorate the release of a new children's book and educate children about space.

© Daniel Peeples Lauren Sánchez Visits Elementary School with Blue Origin’s Club For The Future in Albuquerque

During her visit, Lauren engaged with the children to discuss the motivations behind her influential book. She also conducted a reading session and subsequently facilitated a post-reading activity. The children, feeling empowered, created postcards intended for space exploration. Additionally, she distributed themed stickers, pencils, and bookmarks related to her book for the children to take home.

© Daniel Peeples Lauren Sánchez Visits Elementary School with Blue Origin’s Club For The Future in Albuquerque

Sánchez also had a cocktail event with Anderson Cooper and Jessica Seinfeld. During the gathering, she explained more about the book. “It’s about a fly who isn’t so good at school, is curious, and wanders off into a space company – I don’t know why I picked a space company, but I did – and gets caught in a capsule and gets to see the world with this incredible view. And she looks at the planet, and goes, ‘Wait a second – this planet is so precious.’” And when she comes down, she says ‘Well I wanted to be an astronaut, now I want to save this beautiful planet.’ And that becomes her goal.”

On Sunday, September 15th, Lauren was surprised by her Community College teacher who reportedly changed the course of her life. Lori showed support for the author at a book signing at Vronman’s Bookstore. According to Lauren's team, she has been very outspoken about how important Lori has been in helping her overcome challenges, including dyslexia.

© Steven Ferdman Lauren Sanchez speaks at Forbes Power Women's Summit 2024

“I haven’t seen her since my college days, but her impact on my life has been immeasurable. Back when I struggled to believe in myself, she saw potential in me that I couldn’t see. She’s the one who recognized my challenges, got me tested for dyslexia. Lori, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your belief in me changed my life,” she said.

Lauren's book

The Fly Who Flew To Space follows the adventures of Flynn the Fly, a character with aspirations of space travel who unwittingly boards a rocket. Throughout the story, Flynn gains insights into planetary phenomena and atmospheric conditions, which significantly enhances the children's understanding of space. This narrative promotes curiosity, creativity, and determination, aiming to inspire young readers to pursue ambitious goals and embrace environmental stewardship.