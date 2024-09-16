Cristy Nodal celebrates Inti's first birthday with a touching message

The birth of Inti, the first daughter of Christian Nodal and Cazzu, has truly transformed the lives of her parents and those around them. Among the most delighted is Cristy Nodal, the proud grandmother, who is enthusiastic about embracing her new role. Her emotion was on full display as she celebrated Inti's birthday recently, sharing heartfelt pictures and messages on social media about the love and joy Inti brings to her life.

Cristy Nodal celebrates Inti's birthday

"Happy Birthday, love of my life! You are the light in my life and our family's lives! The grandmas will understand! I’m also the happiest Grandma and Nona in the world!" the heartfelt message stated. Cristy's post sparked many beautiful reactions from her followers, who immediately sent their best wishes to both the baby and the grandmother. The most notable comment came from Inti's grandfather and Nodal's father, Jaime González, saying, "I love you both with all my life," pointing to his wife and granddaughter.

Christian Nodal at Inti's Birthday Party

Recently, Cazzu and Christian Nodal celebrated their firstborn’s birthday in a grand way, putting aside their differences to pamper their little one. Inti’s party was filled with surprises, snacks, balloons, cake, and plenty of sweets, all arranged to make her day special with her guests.

The Mexican singer traveled to Argentina to be present for this important milestone in his daughter’s life. Cazzu showcased moments from the incredible birthday celebration on her social media, including a moment where a modest Nodal was seen holding his daughter during the Happy Birthday song and before she blew out the candle on her cake.

Cazzu shared memorable moments from the event on Instagram Stories, highlighting the outdoor decorations and her loved ones. One touching post features Cazzu holding her daughter in front of a lovely pastel balloon arch. Join them in celebrating this joyful occasion!

What About Christian Nodal?

While Cazzu is celebrating her daughter's first birthday, Christian Nodal has just kicked off his Pa'l cora tour in the U.S. The tour began on September 11 in Seattle. His next concert is set for September 20 in San Jose, California, so it's unclear if he will travel to Argentina during this time to join the birthday festivities.

The former couple announced their split in May after nearly two years together. They began dating in the summer of 2022, and by April of the following year, Cazzu revealed she was pregnant. Inti was born on September 14, 2023, and the two singers decided to go their separate ways in 2024.